ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 3.8%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.30 and last traded at $74.30. 3,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.