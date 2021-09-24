Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $76.26

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.26, but opened at $79.49. Arch Resources shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 1,056 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

