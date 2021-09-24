Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $76.26

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.26, but opened at $79.49. Arch Resources shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 1,056 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
