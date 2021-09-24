Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $1,077,704.12 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.99 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

