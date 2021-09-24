Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

NYSE:AMBP opened at $10.09 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.