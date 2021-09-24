Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 353,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

