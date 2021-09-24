Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $14.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 97,519.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
