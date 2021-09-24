Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Down 1.9%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 5,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.