Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 511,589 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,589 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Visa worth $875,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 42.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.00. 254,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,011. The company has a market cap of $449.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

