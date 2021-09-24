Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,873,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,489,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.12% of Nokia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 438,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,934,078. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

