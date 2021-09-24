Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278,471 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 7.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $462,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

