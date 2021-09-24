Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 77,245 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $747,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $6,468,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. The stock has a market cap of $260.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

