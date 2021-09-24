Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $359.85 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MSCI were worth $359,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $656.00. 1,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,484. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

