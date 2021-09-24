Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,259 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,663,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 9.01% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,388,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.