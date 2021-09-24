Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 521,154 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 521,154 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.38% of Arista Networks worth $661,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $359.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,448. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.32 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

