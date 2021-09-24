ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.060-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $115.74. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,926. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

