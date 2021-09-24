ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $879.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $360.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.53. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

