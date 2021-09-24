Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives GBX 2,433.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,928.50 ($25.20) on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 940 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,939.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,953.16. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Natalie Massenet purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.