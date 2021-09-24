Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULCC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

ULCC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 12,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,329. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

