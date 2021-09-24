Atika Capital Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.4% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 448,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

ENPH traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.31. 55,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

