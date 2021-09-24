Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $231.68. 51,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,151. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

