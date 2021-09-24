Atika Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Atika Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of argenx worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after buying an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 395.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.07.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,632. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $238.58 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.56 and a 200 day moving average of $300.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.