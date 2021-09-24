Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 817,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.