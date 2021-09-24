Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Gap Up to $72.59

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.59, but opened at $76.66. Atlas Air Worldwide shares last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 1,643 shares traded.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

