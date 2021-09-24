Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Atreca alerts:

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. 2,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.06. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atreca by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atreca by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atreca by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.