AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

T stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

