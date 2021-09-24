AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

