Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,112,655 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.03.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 41.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.