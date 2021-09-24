Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,112,655 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.03.
ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.78.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.17.
About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
