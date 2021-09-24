Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

