Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $86.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

