AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $26.33 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $20.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,820.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $99.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $114.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,687.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,602.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,494.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

