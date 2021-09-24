AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $11,731,300.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZO traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,694.83. The stock had a trading volume of 215,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,602.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,494.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

