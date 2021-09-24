Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Azul by 46.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Azul by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Azul by 34.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

AZUL opened at $21.47 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

