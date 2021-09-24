B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.92. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,580. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $98.05 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

