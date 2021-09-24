B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 243,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 337,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,506. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

