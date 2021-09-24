B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 135,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,521,537. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.