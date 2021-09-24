B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.75. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,665. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

