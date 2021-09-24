B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.65. The company had a trading volume of 402,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,935. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

