B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

