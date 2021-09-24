Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €32.62 ($38.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.36 and a 200-day moving average of €34.17. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

