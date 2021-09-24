Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €47.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €32.62 ($38.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.36 and a 200-day moving average of €34.17. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

