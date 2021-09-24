Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

