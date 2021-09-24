Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,808 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

