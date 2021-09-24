Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $55.70 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $216.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day moving average of $205.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

