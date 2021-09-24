Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $43,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

