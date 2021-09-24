Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,992 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ABB by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 12.5% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $19,814,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

