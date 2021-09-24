Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,129 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,618 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Xilinx worth $34,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $156.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

