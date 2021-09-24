Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,464 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $51,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

