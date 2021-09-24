Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $138.46 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $19.94 or 0.00047276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $138.46 million and $46.78 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00125568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043775 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

