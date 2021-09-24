Bâloise’s (BLHEF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $$149.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.37. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $157.75.
Bâloise Company Profile
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.