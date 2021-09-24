Bâloise’s (BLHEF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $$149.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.37. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

