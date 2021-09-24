Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 20,314 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Enova International worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth $3,846,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.81. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,768 shares of company stock valued at $450,003. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

