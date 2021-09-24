Banc Funds Co. LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBTC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $398.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.